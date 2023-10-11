State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.20 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

