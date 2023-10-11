UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UNH opened at $524.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

