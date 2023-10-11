Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $524.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.00. The firm has a market cap of $485.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

