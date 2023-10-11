Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DMZPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.1026 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

About Domino's Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Featured Articles

