VRES Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

