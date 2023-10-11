Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BLMN. William Blair lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 49,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,897. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,250,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.