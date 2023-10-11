AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $357.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

AON stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.67. 25,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.08. AON has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AON will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

