Morgan Stanley Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.59.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.39. 72,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,908. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

