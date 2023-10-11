State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile



American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

