Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.19. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $190.13 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.