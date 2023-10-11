CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $210.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

