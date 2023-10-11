Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $218.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.49 and a 200-day moving average of $243.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

