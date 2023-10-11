CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 126.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 125,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.51. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

