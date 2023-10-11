CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PGR opened at $142.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

