CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Trading Up 1.0 %

CDW stock opened at $210.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

