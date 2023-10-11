CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.42% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

