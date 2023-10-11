Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Raised by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $427.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

