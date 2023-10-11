Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.