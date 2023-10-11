Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,258.31 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,307.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,262.71.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

