Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $435.10 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.71.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

