Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Luxfer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Luxfer had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 106.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 50.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Luxfer by 478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

