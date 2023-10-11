Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 99,576 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.5 %

OVV opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

