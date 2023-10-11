Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $393.02 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.79 and a 200 day moving average of $462.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

