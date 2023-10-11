Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

GEM stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $945.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.