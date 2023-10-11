CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $834.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $818.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

