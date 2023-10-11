International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.