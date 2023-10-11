Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

