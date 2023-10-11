Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 957.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.40 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

