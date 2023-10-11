Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5.8%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 930,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,716,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several research firms recently commented on LAZR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

