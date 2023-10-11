Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $213.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $240.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

