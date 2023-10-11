Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hess by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Hess by 22.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 314.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 784,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.71.

Shares of HES stock opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

