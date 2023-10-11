Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 30,595 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

