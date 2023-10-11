Oak Thistle LLC Takes $496,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.74.

CHRW opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

