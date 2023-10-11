Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

