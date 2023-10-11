Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 4,874 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.52%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

