Oak Thistle LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after buying an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

