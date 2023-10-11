Oak Thistle LLC Sells 11,869 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

