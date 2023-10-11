Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Down 5.5%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.33. 927,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,799,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Wolfspeed’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after buying an additional 1,377,187 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,258,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 670,154 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.