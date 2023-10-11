Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $425,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 880,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after buying an additional 509,076 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

