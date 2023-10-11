Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stake Lowered by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.