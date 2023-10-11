International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of IFF opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

