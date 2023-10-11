State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 4,100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 147,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Paychex by 277.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 249,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 183,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,239 shares of company stock worth $28,942,876 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

