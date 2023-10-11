Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $66,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 392.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

