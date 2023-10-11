State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMB opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

