CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

