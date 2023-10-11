Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.