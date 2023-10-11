Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 179 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 895.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 566.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $253.10 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.95 and its 200 day moving average is $273.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.55.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

