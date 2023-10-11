State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after buying an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after buying an additional 1,474,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

