Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

