Unigestion Holding SA Sells 407 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.1 %

MCO opened at $321.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.